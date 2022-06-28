PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Salaries throughout Bay District Schools are on the rise. On Tuesday the school board raised salaries for substitute teachers.

Their salaries are increasing from $12 to $15 an hour. The wage increase will go into effect at the beginning of the school year.

“Every year we have a problem with getting substitutes and I don’t blame them. You know the pay hasn’t been that great,” BDS Chair Pamm Chapman said. “So we’re so excited to be able to bump them up to $15 an hour to meet the state statute when it comes to October 1st to have everybody on our payroll be above $15 an hour.”

Chapman said the district has 199 substitutes and is looking to add more before the school year. The school district is holding a job fair July 21st at the Nelson Building from 9 a.m. until noon.