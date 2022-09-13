PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Children and Families is investigating an abuse complaint against a local school teacher.

The alleged incident happened last Friday at Hutchinson Beach Elementary School. A 10-year-old special needs student boy came home Friday and told his mother his teacher had shoved him against a whiteboard.

The boy’s mother claimed Jason Weeks is the teacher responsible for mistreating her son. She said Weeks is an ESE teacher for 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders.

Bay School District officials confirmed that they’ve placed an employee on administrative leave while the DCF investigates a student’s claim of abuse or neglect.

BDS stated they cannot identify the employee or any of other details while it is an active investigation.