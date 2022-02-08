PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Registration for Pre-Kindergarten begins on Wednesday for families looking to enroll their child into Bay District Schools.

The voluntary Pre-K program application will be posted online at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Every elementary school throughout Bay District Schools has a VPK program, but there is limited capacity.

Pre-K is free for students from 7:30-10:45 each day.

Bay District officials said students are chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. Fortunately, the application only takes five to ten minutes to complete.

“The pre-kindergarten program, the purpose of it is to get kids ready to go to school,” Pre-K Coordinator Jennifer Lathem-Walters said. “Ready to learn. You know we always think our kids are ready and then you get into a school-house structure and it’s completely not what you thought.”

The school system will tell parents if their child has been enrolled in an email sent out at the end of April.

For students who live on Panama City Beach, they will all be placed in Walsingham Academy.