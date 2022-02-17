PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools honored retiring Police Chief Mike Jones on Thursday.

Jones worked for the school district for 26 years.

“68 years old now and I’m tired. I wanna go home, play for a while,” Jones said. “I told my wife when I turn 70 I might announce my next 20-year career but I’m going to take a couple of years and regroup.”

He plans to spend more time with his wife and family.

“I wanna be the best husband,” Jones said. “You know she’s put up with a lot with me being in law enforcement 46 years. And involved in a shootout, scared her to death. I’ve run for public office, she’s wore about every t-shirt there is, vote Mike Jones for this or that.”

Throughout his time as Bay District Schools Police Chief, Jones prevented victim deaths at a school board shooting in 2010, helped the school district recover from Hurricane Michael, and revamped the district’s security after the Parkland shooting.

School board members at the ceremony said that Jones saved their lives more than 10 years ago.

“Mike probably saved our lives,” School Board Member Jerry Register said. “That day was unbelievable.”