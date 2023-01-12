PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools officials have launched a new partnership to help students falling behind in the classroom.

Bay District Schools is adding an online tutoring program for middle and high school students. The program consists of weekly sessions that help students with homework.

Then there’s a 24-7 on-demand online support site where students can ask questions and get answers within minutes. The tutoring program is free.

“Students may be involved in extracurriculars, and it may not permit them to come on campus at the specific time that the face-to-face tutoring services are offered,” said Alana Simmons, Bay District Schools Director of Secondary and Adult Instruction. “So, we just wanted to kind of make in this additional layer, so students have all the supports that they need.”

The school district is partnering with FEV tutoring to provide the service. Students can login anytime on the launch pad platform.