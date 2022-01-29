PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay District Schools All-County band held its All-County band concert Saturday afternoon.

110 middle and high school students from across the district rehearsed Thursday evening and Friday in preparation for the Saturday concert.

Hundreds of people showed up at Arnold High School at 3 p.m. Saturday for the free concert.

“It’s wonderful just to see so much support for music education,” All-County Band Coordinator David Norona said. “And there are so many things going on in our world right now, it’d be really easy to forget about all kinds of things. And we’re getting the support and people are coming in to hear all the kids demonstrate everything they’ve learned.”