BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction and renovations are happening at nearly every campus throughout Bay District Schools this summer.

One of the biggest projects is the Fine Arts Center being built at Bay High School.

“That’s kind of a transformation of the campus,” BDS Executive Director of Facilities Lee Walters said. “That we did the STEM building and then the fine arts center and then the next phase that we’re working with our architect now is the building one renovation.”

The project is expected to be completed in February 2023.

Crews are also adding a building to Merritt Brown Middle School and Dean Bozeman.

Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of next summer. Twenty classrooms will be added to Merritt Brown, and 26 to Bozeman.

“Our plan is to develop into a high school wing,” Bozeman Principal Ivan Beach said. “Dean Bozeman school has Pre-k through 12th grade and so it’ll be great to have a K-8 area and then a high school area.”

The wing will be located on the north side of the campus by the baseball field. The school has added more than 400 students in the last five years.

“Two years ago we thought ok when we get the Hurricane repairs done that we’ll be able to catch our breath for a minute,” Walters said. “But as the growth has fallen right in behind it, we’re not looking to catch our breath any time soon.”