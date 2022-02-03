PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools has seen a 20 percent increase in the graduation rate over the past seven years.

School officials said that a new online program called Edgenuity, and credit recovery labs are the reason for the rise in more students graduating.

“We implemented a full-on online model using the program Edgenuity,” The Principal of Rosenwald High School Jonathan McQuagge said. “It’s allowed the kids to work at a faster pace to allow them to get caught up with their peers and allow them to graduate with their traditional classes.”

Rosenwald isn’t the only school noticing a significant rise.

Arnold, Bay, Mosley and Bozeman High School have all seen their graduation rates increase by over 10 percent in the past five years.

“Our goal in Bay District Schools has been to look at every student individually,” Graduation Options Specialist Jennifer Jennings said. “Come up with a graduation plan for every single student. Not graduating is not an option in Bay District Schools.”

Jennings said that by creating unique, individualized learning experiences for each student, the school system is better able to set students up for success.

“We are going to do everything we can, whether that’s within the school system, in a traditional setting, a virtual setting, or looking at a credit recovery option through our credit recovery school at Rosenwald.”