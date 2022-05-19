BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More students than ever before are going to summer school throughout Bay District Schools. This year all schools will be open for students.

600 students throughout the district are already signed up for summer school in June.

“So if we have students that have failed a course or are credit deficient in any area, each of our schools is offering a comprehensive summer learning recovery that focuses on credit recovery,” Bay District Schools Secondary and Adult Services Director Alana Simmons said.

Simmons said many students are behind on coursework because of the pandemic.

“We’ve had lots of students that have missed due to COVID, have some big attendance gaps and have missed lots of instruction,” Simmons said.

Simmons expects record levels of summer graduates this year. For the first time in three years, there are no graduation waivers, all students must pass state graduation requirements.

Students can also take classes virtually. Parents and students can sign up for summer courses online.