BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not often that educators are recognized for the work they do in the classroom, but Wednesday morning five classrooms were interrupted for a surprise.

Five Bay District School teachers didn’t expect to see Superintendent Bill Husfelt walking into their classrooms with flowers, cookies, and a certificate nominating them for the teacher of the year award.

Each teacher was chosen for their hard work and dedication.

“I don’t think you can ever recognize teachers enough and out of the over 1300 teachers we have in this district, we get to pick the top five,” Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said. “And the Teacher of the Year competition, it’s always so exciting. These teachers, some of them crying and shaking and nervous, but they’re also humble and they know they’re a part of a huge team and they’re representing all the wonderful teachers we have in this district.”

The top five teachers are Donna Stark from West Bay Elementary, Adrianna Swearingen from Northside Elementary, Morgan Sansbury from Tyndall Academy, Rebecca Wishart from Parker Elementary, and Jessica Brantley from Rutherford.

“It makes you sleep easier at night because, you know, these teachers are more challenged now than ever before but it’s like they ignore the challenges and keep moving ahead and they keep going forward. And no matter what’s going on with the student’s lives, they know they might be the only chance they have to help that child be successful,” Husfelt said.

At the end of this month, the committee will observe each teacher’s classroom to determine who will be the Teacher of the Year.

“The teachers are just amazing. They were like that when I was in school, and they’re still that way. They’re the backbone of what we try to do for all children. And so I just admire and appreciate everyone,” Husfelt said.

The Teacher of the Year award will be announced at the Excellence in Education Awards in January.

The winner gets a cash award and will represent bay district schools in the state competition in February.