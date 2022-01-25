PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is changing which medical provider will work at its wellness center. In April, Bay District Schools will switch from Marathon to Pancare.

“They will see children,” Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said. “So our current agreement does not allow children.”

All full-time employees are eligible to receive the services. Family members that are on Bay District School employees’ health insurance will be eligible.

“Pancare already provides a lot of the services for the district now and has been a great partner,” Bay District Schools CFO Jim Loyed said. “So we decided to switch over and try Pancare to see if we can get better participation and maybe expand some services for our employees.”

Loyed said the change will streamline services for faculty and staff.

“The district’s had a wellness center for several years,” Loyed said. And we’ve had a couple of different vendors over the years. What we do is hire a company to come in and operate it. The facility’s ours, we pay for the medication.”