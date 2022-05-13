BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools announced record numbers for FAFSA applications submitted by high school seniors on Friday.

After seeing graduation rates and Free Applications for Federal Student Aid fall, BDS prioritized FAFSA education.

“We are here to celebrate today because we at Bay District Schools strive to provide students with all types of post-secondary options,” said Secondary and Adult Instructional Services Director, Alana Simmons.

BDS participated in the FAFSA challenge, sponsored by the Florida College Access Network. Deane Bozeman won this year’s challenge with a 23 percent increase in FAFSA applications.

“The fact that we have focused on getting these applications done shows that students have an interest in pursuing post-secondary options,” Simmons said.

Executive Director for Alignment Bay County, Kelly Mustain, said their organization is there for students from cradle to career. Part of that journey is applying for FAFSA.

“That gives you opportunities and funding to do what you want to do,” Mustain said. “So we think it’s important to encourage the students to do that and find out what their options are.”

Deane Bozeman Principal, Ivan Beach, said the school makes college priority from the start.

“if you go to every faculty member’s door, it says ‘Before I was a Buck I was a…’ for me it was Florida State University,” Beach said. “So when kids start in Kindergarten all the way up they see these on their doors over and over and over because we want them to begin preparing for after high school in kindergarten. It’s not something we just start their senior year.”

Bay High School, Rutherford and Arnold also saw an increase in applications.

The district partnered with Gulf Coast State College and Alignment Bay County for the challenge.

Bozeman’s prize is $1,500 for Project Graduation.