PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Tallahassee woman tried to fly 40 pounds of marijuana into Panama City Beach in a suitcase that smelled of citrus.

Shambresha Turner, 23, was stopped at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Tuesday by investigators who had a tip that she was bringing in the illegal drug, court records state.

Once she was detained Turner waived her right to remain silent and told detectives that she knew drugs were in the suitcase but she was not sure what kind, investigators wrote.

What they found were dryer sheets that smelled of citrus and 40 individually vacuum sealed packages containing marijuana, detectives wrote. Each package weighed about one pound and the total was about 40 pounds.

The woman also said that she traveled back and forth from California retrieving the packages and bringing them back to Florida.

Turner was arrested and charged with smuggling a Schedule 1 drug into the state and trafficking in more than 25 pounds of marijuana.