PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who was drunk and angry over an overdose at a home on Campflowers Road was driven to the home by his girlfriend who was concerned that he was too drunk to drive, according to court records.

While he was there the man fired 10 to 12 shots from the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident and the man, Darrell Torbett, 39, and the woman, Chastity Medley, 29, were both arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and charged in the incident.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office the incident began after an overdose incident at the Campflowers Road home. Residents at the home told investigators that Torbett had been sending them threatening text messages including one that said, “don’t be a disrespectful (expletive),” and “(expletitive) I’m getting ready to roll.”

After the Monday shooting incident witnesses on the scene told investigators about the text messages and described a vehicle they had seen shortly after shots were fired.

Investigators headed to Torbett’s house and found him with the “strong odor of alcohol emitting from his facial area and person.”

While talking with Torbett and Medley deputies noted an “empty small-caliber magazine” on the coffee table in front of them. Deputies also spotted a spent shell casing on the floorboard inside a vehicle parked at the home. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle leaving the area after the shooting.

When deputies explained why they were at the home, Torbett declined to talk. Medley, however, told them that he had been drinking and wanted to “roll-up” on the Campflowers Road home, according to the arrest affidavit.

“Medley went on to say, instead of allowing .. to drive, because he was so intoxicated, she agreed to drive him to the ‘compound,'” the affidavit states.

She added that she did not know he intended to fire a gun when she drove by the home. She said he did not shoot at the home but instead fired at the ground as they passed by. She added that she did not know how many times he fired but that “it was a lot.”

Medley was arrested and charged with being a principal to discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Torbett is charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle.