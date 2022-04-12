BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to three overdose incidents this afternoon in the Bayou George area.

Two people have dead and one individual remains in critical condition, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO investigators said they’ve seen an increase in overdose incidents in a short period of time.

They believe there has been an introduction of illegal narcotics with a greater potency than is typically found in Bay County.

According to BCSO, because of this greater potency, someone who attempts to use their “normal” dose will instead experience a potentially fatal overdose.

The investigation is ongoing.