BCSO to host first responders trunk-or-treat event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Halloween events are starting to kick off in the panhandle.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to a family-friendly first responder’s trunk-or-treat event on Friday.

The fire department, EMS, and first responder vehicles from every police agency in Bay County will be there including a helicopter from the sheriff’s office.

“It’s going to be a great night. we invite everyone to bring their children out and bring a bag so you can collect all of the candy that we are going to be handing out tomorrow night,” BSCO Sergeant Larry Grainer.

The SWAT team and bomb squad will be at the event along with search and rescue who plans to bring puppies out to the event.

The trunk-or-treat will be held at the Panama City Mall parking lot and will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.