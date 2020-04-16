BCSO talks scam awareness and protection

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As stimulus checks roll out to many Americans, scammers may be rolling in to try and capitalize on those funds.

Cpl. Dennis Rozier with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office joined News 13 This Morning via video chat to discuss how to best protect oneself from becoming a scam victim.

He said one of the most common ways scammers try to gain access to personal information is over the phone and often request personal banking or other information.

Also, he explained the sheriff’s office is seeing a common pattern in scammers asking people to buy gift cards and they often speak quickly, sometimes making it hard to say no.

Watch this segment for more information from Cpl. Rozier on how to respond to potential scams.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is able to take calls from the public concerning scams and can be reached at 850-747-4700.