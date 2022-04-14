PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they are still searching for a man who fled from law enforcement on Wednesday.

Officials said Johnny Sparks, 36, sped off from a deputy during a traffic stop and then ran into a wooded area near the Breakfast Point neighborhood.

Law enforcement is asking residents near the Breakfast Point area to lock their houses and cars, as Sparks has not yet been located.

BCSO said they do not believe Sparks is armed, but he does have a reported criminal history. He is pictured with a beard, but he is currently clean-shaven.

Anyone with information on Sparks’s whereabouts is asked to contact the BCSO at (850) 747-4700.