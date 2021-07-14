BCSO: Springfield man sexually abused girl

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after he confessed to keeping an underage girl at his home where he provided her with marijuana and raped her, court records state.

Investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office confronted 22-year-old Sebastian Tyree after getting a report of a missing child and learning that she could be with him. Tyree confirmed that the child was at his home in Springfield and that he helped the child leave her home without her parent’s knowledge.

He added that he “did so with the intent to keep and hide her at his residence for an extended period, stating he planned to return her to her residence once school started.”

Tyree is charged with sex offense against a child victim between the ages of 12 and 15, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and interfering with the custody of a child.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Tracking the Tropics - from space: How do astronauts help monitor weather from 250 miles above Earth?

Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 7/14/21

Bay District Schools implement new dress code

Former Jackson County deputy sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison

VIDEO: Kearria Freed's success story

Testimony begins in day one of Jones murder trial

More Local News

Don't Miss