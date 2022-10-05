BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford is back from his trip down to South Florida.

He said it had been a long almost full week serving the community hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. But he also said it was an honor to help those who were there for the Panhandle during Hurricane Michael.

“It’s all very similar to Michael,” Ford said. “The way we felt that we realized we weren’t in it alone.”

Sheriff Ford has been responding to storms his whole career. On Friday, September 30 he celebrated his 30th year in law enforcement doing what he knows how to do best– serving the community.

This time it was for those hit by category four Hurricane Ian.

“So we were deployed down to Southwest Florida to Charlotte and Lee County areas as part of the Florida Sheriff’s Task Force,” the Sheirff said. “I had the honor this year of chairing that task force which is the sheriff that’s responsible for kind of coordinating all of the other sheriffs’ missions to respond to an affected area.”

Winds of up to 150 miles per hour swept through that area last Wednesday, destroying homes and leaving debris all over the coast.

“It would probably be more akin to if Hurricane Michael were to have struck Panama City Beach at the level of devastation we would have seen,” Ford said.

The task force works closely with the Florida Deprtament of Law Enforcement.

Before joining the sheriff’s office, Ford worked for FDLE.

He said that made him better equipped to handle a disaster such as this one, working together to bring relief to law enforcement in the destructed communities.

Between one of his 20 hour shifts, he and other first responders got to serve a different role as honorary team captains for the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.

“It was a nice way to cap off my time down there,” Ford said. “Probably Kansas City should have put me in and the Bucs would have won, but…”

Sheriff Ford returned Monday night. He isn’t expecting to go back down south, but said if they need him, he’s ready to answer the call.