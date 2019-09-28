BCSO seizes over two pounds of meth after month long investigation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up a month-long investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in Bay County.

Kirk Lenard Howard, Jr. (Courtesy: Bay County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 28-year-old Kirk Lenard Howard, Jr. and the seizure of two and a half pounds of crystal methamphetamine on Friday. Deputies say Howard was also in possession of handgun.

Howard has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine more than 400 grams, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing with additional arrests and charges expected.