BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man that has been missing since noon Saturday morning.

Deputies said Robert Daniel Sierra was last seen on a bench at the Murphy gas station at 731 Tyndall Parkway.

Sierra is an 80-year-old white male with a gray mohawk haircut. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans and he was on foot.

Anyone with information about Robert Daniel Sierra is asked to contact BCSO at 850-747-4700.