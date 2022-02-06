BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in connection to a burglary.

On Friday, February 4, deputies responded to a local business in the Bayou George area. The business say the suspect stole a large amount of cigarettes.

After the incident, the suspect was seen driving from the scene onto Highway 231 in what looked like a small sedan.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, you can contact Investigator Patrick Crawford at (850) 747-4700.