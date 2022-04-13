PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Like cities across the country, Bay County is dealing with increased fentanyl overdoses.

Two people died in Bayou George on Tuesday, and another overdose led to hospitalization. Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said all three overdosed on fentanyl. He believes the drugs were all from the same dealer.

“We do believe that they’re all three related and that the same source of supply for those,” Ford said.

Ford said there was a 35% increase in drug overdoses last year.

“These substances are deadly and dangerous,” Ford said. “They’re killing people every day across our country. And I’m very frustrated that the source of supply of these coming into our community.”

An investigation is ongoing. Ford said the Sheriff’s Office does all it can to alert people about the dangers of fentanyl.

“It’s just very frustrating to see people dying of these substances,” Ford said. “And we do all we can to warn people of these dangers.”