BCSO reveals updates in Southport murder investigation

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities arrested 44-year-old Jeremiah Beazley in connection to the shooting that killed Bryan Anderson, 44, on Wednesday.

Bay County Sheriff, Tommy Ford, said an arrest in a homicide investigation is only the beginning.

“It becomes a multi-day, multi-week, process to make sure we have all of the appropriate evidence and witness statements necessary to give the State Attorney’s office a good prosecutable case,” Ford said.

Ford said they initially thought Beazley took off on foot after the shooting, but new information indicates that Beazley’s girlfriend picked him up from the scene and took him to a nearby park.

Sheriff Ford said the first 48 hours is crucial for gathering evidence and conducting interviews.

“That we have to put a lot of resources into these to lock down all of this evidence and information it’s not something that can wait so it’ll be intense for the next couple of days,” Ford said.

Three hours after deputies responded to the shooting, Beazley was found at a trailer on Jeffery Road thanks to a tip from a neighbor.

“Really the information that lead to his capture was a neighbor calling in and saying ‘Hey, I saw a white car that matched the girlfriend’s car and this abandoned trailer a few days ago,'” Ford said. “So we assembled a team, a tactical team, went and surrounded it, made contact and he was in there and he surrendered without incident.”

Officials said they are not ready to release a motive because they are still conducting interviews with witnesses, neighbors, and the suspect.

Sheriff Ford said Beazley’s girlfriend is being questioned to determine whether or not charges should be brought against her.