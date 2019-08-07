BCSO responds to social media video

Bay County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday they do not plan to take any action against a local teenager who posted a controversial video on a social media site.

According to people who have seen the video, the young man is holding the shotgun and threatening to shoot anyone who breaks into his home.

Viewers also say the teen used a lot of racially charged and offensive language in the clip.

Once deputies were alerted to the video, they said they visited the teen and his parents. They also concluded that, despite the offensive nature of the video, the teen had not broken any law and could not be charged with a crime. Investigators also say they notified Bay District Schools officials about the incident.

When we contacted school officials on Wednesday, they referred us back to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said extra deputies will be on local school campuses next week for the first week of school, to ensure the safety of children and school employees.