BCSO releases information on a burglary investigation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information after more than 20 bikes were stolen from ‘Salvage Santa.’

On July 16, deputies met with Mike Jones, a.k.a Salvage Santa, after Jones, reported his storage unit had been broken into.

Jones says the unit was filled with 26 bicycles he gives away during Christmas time. Each of the bikes valued at about $100 each.

The unit also housed an assortment of footballs, soccer balls, and basketballs that all valued to about $250 dollars.

Twelve pairs of tennis shoes were also stolen. Deputies say those valued at about $120 dollars.

BCSO Criminal Investigations is working the case and released pictures of a bike similar to the ones stolen.

Photo Courtesy: BCSO

Anyone with information about the theft of these bikes and other items is asked to contact Inv. Brent Roberts at (850) 248-2319. A $500 reward is being offered for any tip through Crime Stoppers (785-TIPS) that leads to an arrest.

A local non-profit helped raise money for Jones that will replace all of the stolen gifts. All Things Panama City Beach Outreach will present the check to Jones on Thursday morning.