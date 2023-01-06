BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office introduced its newest captain Friday morning.

Myron Guilford is now in charge of the community services division. Guilford joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1994 and has served in a number of capacities including patrol deputy and a school resource deputy at Bay High School for five years.

For the last nine years, he’s served as a lieutenant in community services. Guild said he wants to enhance safety and security within Bay County schools and get deputies more involved in students’ lives.

“Be more aware of serving the citizens of Bay County, more community activities our SRO’S being involved with not only in the schools but being involved in the community in which the schools, the kids come from,” Guilford said.

Guilford also serves as the Chairman of Habitat for Humanity in Bay County and Chairman of Lead Coalition. He replaces Captain Steve Harbuck who is retiring.