PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An attempt to make a traffic stop resulted in a drug bust for two Panama City men, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies received information that two men were trafficking a large amount of marijuana. A deputy observed the vehicle on Highway 231 and attempted to make a traffic stop, according to court records.

Investigators wrote the vehicle continued driving and the defendants were moving around before the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Highway 231 and Cherokee Heights.

The deputy wrote there was a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle and the K-9 dog on scene alerted to the smell as well.

According to BCSO, three garbage bags were found with 57 packages, with approximately one pound of marijuana in each package.

According to investigators, a search warrant was served for both of the defendants.

Investigators found drugs, along with drug paraphernalia on Connor O’Brien Peck.

Deputies wrote they also found 14 acetaminophen and oxycodone pills when searching the property of Peck.

When conducting the search for the other defendant, Kasey Jason May, deputies said they found drug paraphernalia.

Peck, 20, and May, 19, are both charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peck is also charged with possession of oxycodone.