BCSO: One person shot after car burglary in Callaway

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting in Collinfurst Square around 5 a.m. Monday.

Deputies said the victim told them he had been inside his home when he noticed someone was in his vehicle parked in front of his home. The victim then went outside and confronted the man.

During the verbal confrontation, deputies said another man appeared, holding a firearm. This second suspect fired once, hitting the victim.

The victim is hospitalized but his injury does not appear life-threatening.

Investigators don’t think the two suspects and the victim knew each other.

The suspects fled the scene and there whereabouts are unknown at this time.

