BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – If you have vacation plans and are worried about your home being left unattended, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is here to help.

They are offering a vacation house check, where a deputy or one of their volunteers will drive by a residence regularly to see if anything is out of the ordinary.

Those interested can call dispatch at (850) 747-4700 and notify who and who should not be at your home or which cars and vehicles periodically stop by like your friends, for example, the service is free of charge.

BCSO officials said this offers extra peace of mind and relief for those on vacation.

“If you have good neighbors, you might be thinking ‘my neighbors would notice if anything was different,’ but they might not,” Corley said. “They might not be home at that time, so knowing that the deputy or one of our volunteers is going to come by and check a little bit extra, maybe go around in the backyard if you want them to.”

Corley added that those leaving for an extended period should also consider extra precautions such as notifying the post office to hold mail.