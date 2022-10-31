PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of killing his father in Panama City Beach confessed to the crime, even telling investigators where he shot the victim and where he hid the gun, according to court records.

Deputies were called to a home on Jace Lane on September 22 where they found the body of Julian Clifton Davis Jr. They quickly developed his son, 27-year-old Tyler Moore Davis as a suspect in the case. Tyler Davis had left the area after the murder but was located and arrested in Forsyth County, Ga.

“Within the past couple of days, Tyler had pointed a firearm at another victim, was known to be in the house last night prior to the shooting, and was gone when the victim was found by family members this morning,” deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit.

During his confession Davis told investigators that they could find the murder weapon in his home, deputies wrote.

“Ammunition consistent with the spent casing found in the victim’s bedroom was also observed in Tyler’s house,” the affidavit states.

Davis is scheduled to have his first appearance before a Bay County judge Monday afternoon.