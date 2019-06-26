BCSO looking for suspect in several burglaries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect believed responsible for the burglary of the Dollar General in Youngstown, the Pro Gear/Marathon gas station, and attempted burglary of Coram’s on Hwy 231 all of which happened on June 21, 2019.

The suspect is described as a white male, late 40’s or early 50’s with white hair. His vehicle is a 1997 to 2003 white extended cab Ford F150 with camper shell. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700, or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.