YOUNGSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)– The Bay County Sheriffs’ Office said to get out your belt buckles and boots, the rodeo is here.

The show will be on Friday and Saturday nights at Youngstown Ball Park on Highway 231.

The rodeo gates will open at five and the rodeo events will start at seven.

The riders come from all over the country competing. This is the last rodeo finals to qualify for the Professional Cowboy Association finals.

Bay County Sheriff Officer Sergeant Jim Jenkins said this rodeo helps support the Sheriff’s Office mounted posse.

“When we go out on searches, we use this money to help us be able to stay out on these searches, you know, food and water for the people that are riding the horses as well as the horses,” said Jenkins. ” It goes towards their training you know, any kind of medicine that they need or anything like that.”

The rodeo cost $15 dollars for adults, $10 dollars for veterans, and children four and under are free.