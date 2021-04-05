BCSO investigation yields two arrests and 12 pounds of meth

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An drug investigation in Panama City Beach yielded two arrests, nearly 12 pounds of meth, 12 pounds of marijuana, more than $7,000 in cash, and a stolen firearm, Bay County Sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Ricardo Estrada-Delao

On Friday, the Special Investigations Division served two search warrants at a hotel on Panama City Beach. In one hotel room, investigators found about 10.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and a firearm. In the second room, investigators found Ricardo Estrada-Delao who had rented both of the rooms in his name. Estrada-Delao was arrested. Investigators added that Estrada-Delao is an illegal immigrant who had been in the United States for approximately three months.

Joseph Butterworth

At almost the same time that the two warrants were being served, a traffic stop by deputies was done on Back Beach Road in connection to this investigation. After a drug detection dog alerted on a vehicle, investigators searched the vehicle and found an additional one pound of methamphetamine and three pounds of marijuana. The vehicle’s lone occupant, Joseph Butterworth, was arrested, deputies said.

Butterworth, 31, of Morar Road, Panama City, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia

Estrada-Delao, 35, a transient, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.