PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting.

Deputies arrived and said they discovered one man with a gunshot wound. The victim is receiving medical care for his non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital.

According to BCSO, the victim said he was at a business at the corner of Grant Avenue and 23rd Court when he was shot.

Criminal investigations is on the scene with the Crime Scene Unit and an investigation is under way.

News 13 is following this story and will post more details as they become available.