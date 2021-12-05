BCSO in need of volunteers for Project 25 shopping night

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will hold a shopping night for Project 25 on December 7 at 6:00 p.m. and they need volunteers.

Project 25 is the sheriff’s office annual toy drive for children in need in Bay County.

Volunteers and BCSO employees will meet at Walmart in Lynn Haven and spend donated funds to put presents under the tree.

Each shopper will receive a card with the child’s gender, age and spending limit. Once they have finished shopping for one child, they can choose to shop for another.

Shoppers are asking to wait just inside the front doors to receive their cards and shop.