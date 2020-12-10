BCSO hosts Friday night drive-in

Viewers in parked cars watch the animated film “Onward” at the Paramount Drive-In Theatres, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Paramount, Calif. The drive-in theater, long a dwindling nostalgia act in a multiplex world, is experiencing a momentary return to prominence. With nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters shuttered due to the pandemic, some drive-in owners think they’re in a unique position to give moviegoers a chance to do something out of the house but stay within prudent distance from one another. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is hosing Fridday Night at the Drive-In with the BCSO.

The event will be Friday, December 11 and will begin at 6:30 p.m. It will be located in the parking lot of the Panama City Mall near the Sears building. They’ll be showing Christmas classics such as “A Christmas Story” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Sound will be provided through your FM radio by tuning into 90.3.

Space is limited, so anyone hoping to attend is asked to come early. There are 300 spaces and will be first come, first parked. There will be free popcorn, hot chocolate, and soda provided by Bay County Sheriff’s Office.