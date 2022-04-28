PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — National Drug Take Back Day is April 30, but the Bay County Sheriff’s Office got a head start Thursday.

Deputies urged people to drop off old, unused or expired prescription medications.

Bay of Hope and Northwest Florida Health Network partnered with the sheriff’s office and provided additional resources, gift cards, and treatment information.

“We are also seeing a rise in substance use across Bay County, but it’s not just in Bay County we are seeing it across the United States as well. So this is just an opportunity again to get these unused opiates out of the hands of people who might not need them,” NWF Health Network Manager Ann Wing said.

Not only does Drug Take Back Day get medications out of the hands of abusers, but it is also a safer way to dispose of prescriptions besides flushing them or throwing them in the trash.

“Flushing drugs, I mean yes people do it, but it’s not ideal it is preferred to bring it in so if it is again an opiate, like fentanyl, they don’t come in contact. Say they flush it, it gets on the toilet, they sit down, even that skin contact can cause an overdose,” BCSO Substance Use Care Coordinator Mckenzie Galbreath said.

Sheriff’s officials will properly dispose of the prescription medications by burning them.

Wing also educated people struggling with substance abuse about treatment and recovery options.



“We have a lot of treatment providers, we offer inpatient, outpatient, there are detox services so anyone who is experiencing a substance use diagnosis, we are encouraging them to reach out,” Wing said.

If you have prescription medications you need to get rid of, the sheriff’s office has a permanent drop box in their lobby.