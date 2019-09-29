BCSO hosts annual event to benefit junior deputies

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office spent their Saturday evening hosting an annual event to benefit youth in the community.

The ‘Gospel Sing’ is now in its 56th year and is used to help fund the junior deputy and explorers program.

Two bands, New Journey and Dixie Melody Boys, took the stage inside the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center on the campus of Mosley High to perform.

The junior deputies and explorers program is for kids ages 10 through 19 and is focused on teaching interested youth in the law and the life of a person in uniform.

Most importantly, deputies say the program is used for mentorship.

“Some of these kids don’t necessarily have moms and dads in the picture so we kind of provide them that positive male role model, that positive role model experience that way they kind of stay in that right direction and keep going and becomes really good members of society,” said Deputy Matt Cole, Assistant Director for the program.

If your child is interested in the junior deputy program, you can contact the sheriff’s office for more information at (850)747-4700.