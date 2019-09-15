BCSO hosts active shooter training workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Knowing what to do in an emergency situation could mean saving someone’s life, and that was the goal of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s active shooter training workshop.

“You can have the best tools in the world, but if you don’t have the mind to go with it, they are worthless,” said Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy Mario Lupica.

Lupica’s says this was his main message at their workshop Saturday.

“Having someone on scene that can offer aid immediately, increases the chance of people surviving,” Lupica said.

The class focused on three main topics, run, hide, fight, stop the bleed and what to do in case of an emergency. These protocols follow guidelines from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other government models.

“It started out with lecture, we watched a couple of videos, and then we started getting more interactive,” Lupica said. “We talked about emergency moves, how to move someone when injured, how to apply tunicates and how to pack wounds.”

Those who attended the interactive workshop mimicked real-life emergency scenarios.

“This isn’t a basic class,” Lupica said. “This is a moderate to an advanced class where there was some pressure put on people to perform and to see what it’s like to react under stress.”

He says if more citizens show they want to learn the techniques, they’ll hold more workshops in the future.