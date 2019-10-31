BCSO gives tips on staying safe this Halloween

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is wanting all residents to have a fun and safe Halloween.

The office is offering many tips to ensure all kids are only getting treats and not tricked.

When picking a costume, choose something that not only fits correctly but either glows in the dark or place reflective tape on the clothing so it’s easy to see the children in the dark.

You may want to have a flashlight handy as many streets in the area are still without lights after Hurricane Michael.

Be sure to avoid damaged and empty homes.

Once all the candy is collected, deputies say parents should check each piece of candy to make sure it’s still properly wrapped. Anything that may have been altered or already opened should be thrown away.

If you’re giving candy away, be sure the path to your home is clear for all to navigate through.

Deputies encourage all parents to physically go trick-or-treating with their child and to remind kids not to go into any homes or vehicles of strangers.

Lastly, if anyone ever sees any suspicious or illegal actions, call 911 immediately.

