PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two foreign nationals and an unnamed “middle man” moved 300 pounds of pot from Oklahoma City to Panama City, according to court records.

The case began on Friday when an FBI agent in Oklahoma City alerted other law enforcement agencies about a suspicious package that was being transported out of the city. The package was delivered to Dothan, Ala. and from there two men picked it up and brought it to a home on 3rd Street in Panama City.

As they arrived at a Panama City home deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office stopped the men as they arrived at the home, got a search warrant, and then examined both the moving van and the home.

They found 10 boxes of marijuana that weighed about 300 pounds in the van.

Yanchao Huang, 38, and Xin Lei Chen, 33, were both arrested and charged with trafficking and smuggling marijuana.

Huang and Chen said they were contacted by a “middle man” and told they would be paid $500 to $1,000 to fly to Bay County, then drive to Dothan and pick up the packages. The men added that they had been arrested for a similar incident in another state where the “middle man” sent them.

The men added that because of Covid they needed the money. This is the second large pot bust in Bay County this month. About two weeks ago deputies arrested a woman who was allegedly flying 40 pounds of marijuana from California into Bay County.