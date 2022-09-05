BCSO is searching for a man who has been lost since Saturday.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff officials are continuing to look for a man who has been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

“We’ve used every tool that we’ve got at the sheriff’s office to try to find this young man,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jim Jenkins said.

On Monday morning drones, horses, K-9’s and a helicopter searched for the man. Jenkins said the hiker is around 40 years old.

“Right now we’re still hoping that he’ll come walking out of the woods,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the Panama City resident walked out of his home Saturday morning. Deputies spoke with the hiker on the phone Saturday morning, but they believe his phone battery has died since that call.

He said the man didn’t know which direction he was walking.

“He walked out of his residence and walked into the woods,” Jenkins said. “Don’t know which woods he walked into. Don’t know if it was north, south, east or west. We don’t know what he was wearing. We just know he left somewhere around five o’clock in the morning.”

Community members are also looking for the man on four-wheelers.

“We have the community coming out and trying to help,” Jenkins said. “They’re trying to get him safe and sound.”