PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local Bay County Sheriff’s Office captain is currently at the FBI National Academy.

Captain Jason Daffin will be at Quantico for a 10-week program. He said he’s learning leadership skills, how to communicate with diverse communities, and fitness training.

He’s also learning the best methods to investigate violent crimes and deal with hostage situations.

Daffin said 47 states and 27countries are represented at the training.

“Obviously honored to be able to represent my hometown where I was born in raised, you know in Bay County,” Daffin said. “To be able to come up here and represent our agency and Northwest Florida.”