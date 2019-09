PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious device Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 5 p.m. near the area of Margaritaville on Front Beach Road and it is unknown if the device posed a threat. The suspicious package was collected without incident, but it is still unknown what it is at this time.

The incident it still under investigation.