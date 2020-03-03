BCSO awarded $2 million in Hurricane Michael expenses

Hotel employees look at a canopy that just collapsed, as Hurricane Michael passes through in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — FEMA has approved $2,023,745 for the state of Florida to reimburse the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for the cost of emergency protective measures taken after Hurricane Michael, officials wrote in a news release.

This grant reimburses the sheriff’s office for response and recovery efforts, such as search and rescue, traffic control and safety patrol following the October 2018 storm.

The grant is funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects after final approval.