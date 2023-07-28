PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This weekend the Bay County Sheriff’s Office will be auctioning off vehicles at the Florida Auction Network in Panama City.

The gates will open Saturday, July 29th at 8 a.m. and everyone who wants to bid on the items up for auction must register before the event starts.

The in-person auction begins tomorrow at 9 a.m. and will conclude when the last item up for bidding is sold.

The money that the sheriff’s office makes from the auction will go right back into helping the people of Bay County.

“It goes back into the community, basically helps pay for our training that we do monthly,” said Deputy Jake Navarro of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. “It helps pay for our bulletproof vests, which do have an expiration date, and they get very, very expensive. It helps to pay for new vehicles, fuel, any other equipment that we need that goes back and helps the citizens of Bay County.”

You can get out to register for tomorrow’s auction and get a preview of what will be on sale between noon and 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28th.

Some of the items up for auction include pickup trucks, golf carts, and compact cars which have been used by the sheriff’s office in the past.

For more information on the Florida Auction Network or Saturday’s event, click here.