BCSO asking for help locating person of interest

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest.

According to a release, on May 20, 2021, a local woman lost her credit card while shopping and the card was used for a number of purchases at multiple local retail stores.

The woman in the picture is the person of interest and may have information involving the case.

If you have any information on this case, please contact BCSO Cpl. Rozier at 850-747-4700 or Crimestoppers @ 850-785-TIPS.