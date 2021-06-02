BCSO asking for help locating person of interest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest.

According to a release, on May 20, 2021, a local woman lost her credit card while shopping and the card was used for a number of purchases at multiple local retail stores.

The woman in the picture is the person of interest and may have information involving the case.

If you have any information on this case, please contact BCSO Cpl. Rozier at 850-747-4700 or Crimestoppers @ 850-785-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

GCRMC to build free standing ER in PCB

Body cam captures shootout between Florida deputies, 2 children armed with AK-47 and shotgun

State budget to bring millions in projects to The Panhandle

Panama City Weather

Bay County is no longer under a state of emergency due to COVID-19

Fried discusses campaign for Governor

More Local News

Don't Miss