BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Indiana along with two others on Saturday morning.

BCSO said they received information from Indiana law enforcement that a wanted fugitive could be in Bay County. Officials said 38-year-old Keith Lutz was wanted for posting bond in Indiana using a fake ID.

Keith Lutz

Lutz had an Indiana warrant for violation of probation for the sale of methamphetamine.

He also has a history of traveling between Bay County and Indiana.

BCSO determined he was in a home on Joann Lane in Fountain with two others, Vanessa Arnold, 39, and Sean Spradlin, 44.

With the assistance of BCSO SWAT, all three were taken into custody.

Sean Spradlin

Vanessa Arnold

Lutz now faces additional charges of escape fraud, resisting arrest without violence, and identity theft.

Arnold was charged with resisting arrest without violence and harboring a fugitive.

Spradlin was charged with violation of probation, felon in possession of a firearm (habitual), possession of methamphetamine (habitual), and possession of a controlled substance (habitual).